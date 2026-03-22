The force behind the Ettinger-Smith 2026 Memorial Tournament

The presentation of the two jerseys to Mabel and Edna from EHMHA officials at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The following was submitted to us at The Laker News and asked if it could run. We said sure.

To the Heartbeat of the Tournament: The Women Behind the Scenes

The 2026 Ettinger-Smith Memorial Tournament has been, by every measure, a resounding success.

But while the scoreboards and the crowds tell one story, there is another story written in the quiet hours of the early morning and the exhausted smiles late at night.

I came into this year with a vision—a dream of what this tournament could mean for our kids and our community.

These women didn’t just understand that vision; they breathed life into it. They executed every detail with a level of grace and humility that is rare to find. They never sought the limelight, yet they were the true North Stars guiding us through every challenge.

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Our Leading Forces

They will likely shy away from this recognition, but their impact is too significant to remain unspoken.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the women who worked diligently to ensure the gears kept turning:

Mariah Sokolic & Krystal Kristiansen

Tracy Stewart & Erin McNamara

Kerry McKeil & Heather Gorman

Kortnie Wadden & Lacey Armsworthy

Lacy Rutherford & Nicole Lidstone

The Fuel Behind the Flame

From sunrise to sunset at the Sportsplex, these women were the driving force. They were the ones answering the concerned parents, coordinating with managers, and ensuring 80 teams across 7 days felt at home.

They don’t ask for thanks because, for them, this is about something much larger than themselves. It’s about the pride of our community and the joy of the kids on the ice.

They gave up their time, their sleep, and their own peace to ensure our “vision” became a reality for everyone else.

“To say ‘thank you’ a hundred times would still fall short of the gratitude they deserve.”

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Honoring the Name, Honoring the Game

To Edna and Mabel: In honoring the names of Trevor and Jeff, our only hope is that we have done justice to the game they loved so dearly.

Thank you for trusting us with their legacy and allowing us to be a part of this journey.

A Request to Our Community

As we wrap up this incredible week, I have one favor to ask. If you see these women around the rink, at the grocery store, or finally catching a breath in line for a much-deserved coffee—please take a moment to thank them.

The sacrifices they made to make this week a success are truly incomprehensible.

To all the teams who participated: thank you for being the heart of this event.

We see you, we appreciate you, and we thank you.

Evan Taylor

Events Coordinator

East Hants Minor Hockey Association