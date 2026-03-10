Harpell, Shearer, Parker rally Warriors past Rangers in U-15 Major hockey play

LANTZ: The Halifax Wolverines roared back from a 1-0 deficit after two periods for a 7-1 win over the Rangers in Lantz on Sunday morning.
On the backs of two goal performances from Leo Harpell; Jack Shearer; and Jacob Parker, the Wolverines earned the victory at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.
The N.S. U-15 Major Bantam Hockey league game was the final regular season home game for the Rangers this season.
At the Sportsplex, Rhys SIm had the other Wolverines goal in the win.
Getting the scoring started was the Rangers Dailyn Findlay-Howe who scored in the second period to make it 1-0.
Assists on the tally went to George McKim and Ellis Burgess.
Jorja MacKay-Chapman had a good first two periods of play, before the Wolverines scored six times in the third before she was replaced. In the end she stopped 18 of 24 shots in 45 minutes and 52 seconds of play.
Mason MacKinnon came on in relief surrendering one goal in almost 10 minutes of play.
The Rangers sit in sixth place after 30 games played with 45 points sporting a 13-14-3-0-0-0 (won-loss-overtime win-overtime loss-shootout win-shootout loss) record.
