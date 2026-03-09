Sr. Pens advance to Northumberland championship final series

(Healey photo)

LANTZ: Three goals in each period carried the East Hants Senior Penguins to a convincing 9-1 victory and four game sweep of the Pictou County Pipers.

The Pens now advance to the Northumberland division championship series after the four game wins, which included 4-3 in Pictou County on Saturday night.

Game four was played before a loud crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

East Hants will play the winner of the Truro-Antigonish series.

On Sunday, Garrett Holmes scored twice and chipped in with two helpers to lead the offence.

Single goals came off the sticks of Cedric Ralph; Regan Spears; Ty Hunter; Alex Roode; Tyler Noseworthy; Zack Speck-Meek; and Andrew Shewfelt.

Contributing assists were Ralph, Noseworthy, Spears, Taylor Burke, and Connor Baker, all with two apiece on top of Holmes’ pair.

Single helpers were recorded by Hunter, Shewfelt, Roode, Ryan Daley, and Connor Rogers.

Bryan Gillis earned the goaltending victory between the pipes stopping 26 of 27 shots sent his way in the win.

The night before in Pictou County, Alex Roode scored the game winner with 6:54 left in regulation as the Pens erased a 3-1 deficit for the victory.

Bryan Gillis stopped 33 of 36 pucks.

Taylor Burke and Andrew Shewfelt each had two assists in the game.

East Hants will now get a short break until the winner in the Bulldogs-Bearcats series is determined.

That series is 3-1 for Truro with game five on Tuesday night at Colchester Legion Stadium at 7:30 p.m.