Thunder, Jr C Pens split first two games in NSJRC league playoff series

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

EASTERN SHORE: It’s all squared at 1-1 as the Eastern Shore Thunder and East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins head to game three in Lantz on Friday night.

Puck drop for the third game is set for 7 p.m. at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game four is back in the Eastern Shore at the Community Centre on Saturday March 14. Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

The fifth game is back in Lantz on March 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex.

On Sunday, the Thunder scored twice in the first and third periods en route to doubling up the Pens 4-2 and evening the series up at 1-1.

Sam Rogers scored twice for East Hants in the contest.

Assists went to Ethan Hines; Casey Opas; Duncan MacMullin; and Dylan Rafuse.

Eastern Shore had goals from four different players.

Nolan McLauchlan suffered the loss in net stopping 35 of 39 shots sent his way.

On Saturday in Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex, affiliate player Braden Martin and Captain Sam Rogers each scored twice for the winners.

Garrett MacLean; Hudson Forward; and Duncan MacMullin each had single markers for the Penguins.

Assists went to Martin; Nathan Langille; Drew Murphy; Ethan Hines; Cam Fisher; and Connor Lloyd.

Gabe Rendell earned the victory between the pipes. Shot-save totals for this game were not available.