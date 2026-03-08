Lumberjacks take series lead over Jr B Pens; Game four Monday night in Lantz

An East Hants Penguin carries the puck forward to the Brookfield Elks zone. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The South Shore Lumberjacks have a one game series lead after a pair of weekend games in their best-of-seven series with the hometown East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

In game two, East Hants took a 6-1 win at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex before the Jacks earned a home ice overtime 3-2 win in game three.

Game four is set for Monday night at 8 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Then game five will be Friday night in Lunenburg, beginning what could be a three games in two-and-a-half days stint if it goes all seven games.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Lantz on Friday, six different goalscorers turned the red light on for the Pens in the win.

Finley Diab; Logan Durno; Jayson Hanson; Braedy Kirton; Aiden Nicholson; and Nik Xidos scored the goals.

Assists went to Theo Stapleton and Connor Stewart with two each.

Single helpers were credited to Nicholson; Xidos; Hanson; Nick Morin; Chris Caissie; and Jacob Sanford.

Colby Brown stopped 44 of 45 pucks he faced in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Saturday in Lunenburg County, Brennan Coleman scored the overtime winner at 2:40 to give the Jacks a 3-2 win, and a 2-1 series lead.

For East Hants, Nick Morin, unassisted, and Finn Morris ahd the tallies in regulation.

The Pens led 2-0 before the Jacks rallied to force overtime and then win it.

Assists went to Finley Diab.

Colby Brown was tagged with the loss stopping 45 of 48 shots.

Kegan Greencorn earned the goaltending win turning away 33 of 35 pucks fired at him.