Hodgson, McInnis named Lockview High’s recipients of Lieutenant Governor award

Madison Hodgson and Amelia McInnis have been named as Lt. Governor education medal recipients for Lockview High this year. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Two Lockview High School students are being recognized for their academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement after being named this year’s Lieutenant Governor Education Medal recipients.

Amelia McInnis of Fall River and Madison Hodgson of Beaver Bank spoke about the honour during interviews held Thursday, April 30 at the LWF Hall as part of Lions Wing night festivities.

The formal medal presentation is scheduled to take place later in May.

The evening also featured musical entertainment from fellow Lockview student McKenna Rae, who performed for the crowd.

McInnis said the recognition came as both a surprise and an honour.

“I’m really honoured to be named the Lieutenant Governor award recipient. It’s really special, and I’m glad that they’re recognizing academics,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

For McInnis, the award reflects not just her academic efforts, but her commitment to giving back.

“It means so much that we’re honouring volunteering in the community and seeing all these leaders,” she said.

Her community involvement includes volunteering during the holiday season with Christmas Express and supporting local families, along with summer volunteer work tied to her interests.

At school, she plays a leading role in extracurricular life as yearbook editor and principal trombonist in the band.

“I was really surprised, but I was really happy,” McInnis added, noting the strong group of peers also considered for the award.

Hodgson shared a similar reaction when she learned she had been selected.

“I was shocked… I don’t know, I was just surprised,” she said.

She said being chosen among many deserving students made the recognition even more meaningful.

“I feel proud… it means a lot. We have a lot of qualified people at our school,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hodgson’s contributions span both school and community. She is active in student council and leads the school’s Health Action Club, while also volunteering with organizations such as the Lions Club in Beaver Bank and the Kinsmen (Kinettes) Club in Sackville.

Among her most impactful initiatives are tutoring at the Sackville Public Library and planning youth programs at the Cole Harbour Public Library.

“The award really shined a light on the impact I’ve made through these two initiatives, which I’m grateful for, honoured and proud of,” Hodgson said.

Both students emphasized the importance of leadership and service, with the award highlighting how academic success can go hand-in-hand with meaningful community involvement.

Their recognition reflects the strong culture of engagement at Lockview High, where students continue to have an influence both within the school and beyond.