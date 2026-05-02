Significant rainfall, strong winds expected in parts of N.S. on Sunday

Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE/FALL RIVER: Environment Canada is forecasting, with its update as of 3:51 p.m. on May 2, that there will be significant rainfall and strong winds developing on Sunday.

The are of impact is expected to be Mainland Nova Scotia.

The forecast is calling for potential rainfall of 25 to 40 mm, with possibly more in heaviest showers.

Potential wind gusts: easterly 60 to 80 km/h becoming northerly Sunday night. Strong southwesterly winds are also expected along parts of the Eastern Shore Sunday night.

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A low pressure system is forecast to track over eastern Nova Scotia Sunday night, and is expected to bring another period of significant rainfall and gusty winds to Central and Western Nova Scotia.

Wet snow may mix in at times over higher elevations but is not expected to accumulate.

Clear storm drains and gutters of leaves and other debris in advance of the rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.