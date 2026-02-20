Jr C Pens to meet SW Storm in best-of-five quarterfinal play

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins are geared up for post-season action.

The Pens will meet the South West Storm in their best-of-five quarterfinal, with the series starting on Saturday in Lantz.

The first game in the series is set for a 5 p.m. puck drop at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The teams will go back-and-forth with games in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Game two in the series will be Sunday afternoon, with a 3 p.m. start time, at Sandy Wickens Arena in Barrington.

The third game will be back in Lantz on Feb. 28 in a 5 p.m. start at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game four is March 1 back in Barrington in a 3 p.m. puck drop.

The fifth game will be back in East Hants, if necessary. A date and time will be announced at a later date.

Follow along here: https://nsrjhl.ca/series/1007