Jr B Pens to battle rival Elks in best-of-five NSJHL mini-series

The East Hants Bitar's Ristorante Junior B Penguins. (Jr B Logo/FB)

LANTZ: Two hockey rivals will renew that rivalry beginning Friday night in a best -of-five series.

The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins and Brookfield Elks will hit the ice to compete in Game one of their NSJHL Fred Fox Division mini series at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game time for the series opener is 7:30 p.m.

Game two will be at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex on Saturday Feb. 21.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The third game will be back in Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Game four is on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Lantz.

The fifth game date, time and location, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

The first team to three wins in the series will advance.

(Jr B Pens photo)