The Laker News

Sports

Jr B Pens to battle rival Elks in best-of-five NSJHL mini-series

ByPat Healey

Feb 19, 2026 #Brookfield Elks, #East Hants, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #Jr B Penguins, #NSJHL, #playoffs
The East Hants Bitar's Ristorante Junior B Penguins. (Jr B Logo/FB)

LANTZ: Two hockey rivals will renew that rivalry beginning Friday night in a best -of-five series.

The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins and Brookfield Elks will hit the ice to compete in Game one of their NSJHL Fred Fox Division mini series at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Game time for the series opener is 7:30 p.m.

Game two will be at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex on Saturday Feb. 21.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The third game will be back in Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Game four is on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Lantz.

The fifth game date, time and location, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.

The first team to three wins in the series will advance.

(Jr B Pens photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Sports

HERH Tigers boys hockey recognizes 10 graduating players on Senior Night

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Senior Pens wrap up regular season with pair of wins, clinch first place

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Sports

Sweetheart 7s mark milestone anniversary with biggest tournament in history

Feb 16, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured

NSGEU: Premier Houston cutting good paying jobs, closing museums, visitor information centres, ahead of budget

February 19, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Rawdon man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle found abandoned

February 19, 2026 Pat Healey
News

N.S. Liberals outline economic priorities, introduce independent Budget Watchdog

February 19, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

IESO Nova Scotia completes first steps toward securing critical new generation capacity

February 19, 2026 Pat Healey