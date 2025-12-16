Lady Dragons pick up three wins at weekend exhibition tournament

Ava Manley, no 12 of the Dragons, looks for a teammate to pass the ball too. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons girls basketball team had a great weekend of hoops.

The Dragons played some exhibition games in New Glasgow against Riverview; Northumberland; and North Nova.

Against Riverview, Paityn Fownes led the offence with 18 points in a 65-37 victory.

Josie Luedey had seven points and Isabel Ralph contributed six points for the victors.

Against Northumberland, it was an almost 60 point win as Lockview took the game 105-47.

Aleigh Mumford led the way with 15 points, while Calla Angel and Isabel Ralph each had 14 points for the winners.

In the third game against North Nova, a 69-60 win ion a very close game, Calla Angel led with 22 points.

Lyric LePage added 11 points, and Isabel Ralph supplied nine points.

The Dragons are to play their final home game before the holiday break on Dec. 18 at Lockview High against Auburn at 6 p.m.