Local players say PWHL Halifax games could ignite next wave of women’s hockey in Nova Scotia

Lucy Phillips, formerly of Fall River, is one of the local women's hockey players who spoke to The Laker about the PWHL having games in Halifax. (Submitted/Instagram photo)

HALIFAX: From college rinks to major girls hockey and NCAA programs, female players with strong local ties say the PWHL’s arrival in Halifax is more than just a pair of showcase games, it’s a glimpse of what the future of women’s hockey in Nova Scotia could look like.

The PWHL Takeover Tour makes its first Halifax stop on Wednesday, Dec. 17, when the Montreal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres face off at Scotiabank Centre, followed by a second game on Jan. 11, featuring the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet.

For Adyson MacGillivray, a Fall River native and current member of the Holland College Hurricanes women’s hockey team, seeing the league come to Halifax carries personal meaning.

“As a female hockey player myself, the only role models I had growing up were Team Canada,” MacGillivray said.

“I really think that the league coming here shows young players the opportunities beyond minor hockey and gives them someone to look up to and aspire to be like.”

MacGillivray believes the games will help elevate recognition of women’s hockey locally and inspire the next generation.

“I think that the PWHL coming to Halifax is huge for the development of the game in Nova Scotia,” she said. “Having a favourite team or player to follow will motivate more girls of all ages to start playing hockey and bring more support to future games.”

She also sees the two Halifax dates as a possible test run.

“I think the two games here may be test games to see what the support might be like in Halifax, hopefully leading to a team forming in the near future,” MacGillivray said. “I would very much be in support of a permanent PWHL team here.”

While she doesn’t have a favourite PWHL team yet, MacGillivray said she’s proud to cheer on Nova Scotia talent across the league, including Blayre Turnbull, Jill Saulnier, and Mae Batherson.

Lantz’s Ellie Isenor, who suits up with the first-place Lindsay Surge in the Maritime Major Girls Hockey League, echoed those sentiments.

“I think it’s great they’re coming to Halifax,” Isenor said. “There are lots of girls in Nova Scotia who look up to these players, and to finally have a chance to see them play live would be a dream come true for many female hockey players.”

Isenor believes Nova Scotia has the fan base and talent to support a permanent team.

“There’s so much talent here that should be noticed,” she said.

“I think there are plenty of fans to have a team based out of Halifax. It would be great to see.”

A fan of the Montreal Victoire, Isenor said she was able to catch several games last season while living in Montreal.

“They’re a very talented team with great coaching,” she said.

Becca LeBlanc, a Beaver Bank native and goaltender with the Surge, said having PWHL games in Halifax will allow young players to see what’s possible at the highest level of the women’s game.

“It’s great that the PWHL is coming here for two games, so young female hockey players can see the level of hockey that is achievable and experience the energy of a PWHL game locally,” LeBlanc said.

She added the events highlight the strength of female hockey programs across the province.

“This means Nova Scotia has very strong female hockey programs from learn-to-skate all the way up to college hockey,” she said.

“It showcases the talent here and gives players endless opportunities for the future.”

LeBlanc said she believes Halifax could support a full-time PWHL franchise.

“I think this could 100 per cent lead to a team here,” she said. “We could find a proper facility and show what Nova Scotia has to offer.

“A local team would attract fans and give female hockey players idols to look up to.”

LeBlanc said her favourite PWHL team is the Toronto Sceptres.

Former Fall River resident Lucy Phillips, now living in Upper Tantallon and currently a goalie with the NCAA Division 1 RMU Colonials, said the timing of the Halifax games, over the holidays, makes them even more impactful.

“It’s awesome that the PWHL is coming to Halifax,” Phillips said. “We’re such a passionate hockey community, and Nova Scotia produces so much talent.

“This is an incredible opportunity for younger players to see not only amazing hockey, but local players like Blayre Turnbull and Allie Munroe at this level.”

Phillips said exposure to the professional women’s game can spark long-term dreams.

“Seeing these teams play will ignite a fire in little girls who can now dream of being professional hockey players,” she said.

She added Halifax feels ready for a women’s pro franchise.

“With the Mooseheads, Thunderbirds, and Tides, I think we’re due for a professional women’s hockey team in the future,” Phillips said.

The Montreal Victoire, coached by New Glasgow native Kori Cheverie, and the Toronto Sceptres, featuring Nova Scotians Turnbull and Allie Munroe, will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first Halifax Takeover Tour game.

Both teams held open practices Tuesday, with players signing autographs and meeting young fans at Scotiabank Centre.

The second Halifax game takes place in January, when the Ottawa Charge hosts the Boston Fleet in a 1 p.m. matinee at the Scotiabank Centre.