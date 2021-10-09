MAIN PHOTO: Pete Miller of Kennetcook won the heat and Sportsman feature to cap the season.
ALL PHOTOS BY WingNut Productions Photos
SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an impressive season ending for many local racers from the East Hants, Fall River and Windsor Junction area.
In Sportsman, Alex Johnson rallied back from a heat race wreck to keep his championship hopes alive, but fell short. Deven Smith was the champion.
PEI driver Tanton Wooldridge put a statement on his last Bandolero season with yet another feature win, while Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction was second.
Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble was up in the top three, but settled for fourth when the checkers flew.
CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series – Oct. 1/3, 2021
Finale Friday, presented by Tim’s Corner Motorsports
Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero Feature
1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge
2 – 24 Ayden Christensen
3 – 88 Caden Tufts
4 – 8 Dawson Noble
5 – 77 Brooke Dowe
Heat 1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge
Heat 2 – 71 Chase MacKay
Bandolero Champion – 0 Tanton Wooldridge
Fleet Brake Atlantic Beg. Bando
1 – 41 Brayden Wadden
2 – 19 Landon Pierce
3 – 14 Sam MacDonald
4 – 13 Avery Decoste
5 – 99 Bristol Matthews
Heat 1- 41 Brayden Wadden
Beg. Bandolero Champion – 41 Brayden Wadden
The top three cars and four of the top five finishers in the combined TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning were Thunder racers, while only Fall River’s Steve Matthews split the Thunder domination up finishing fourth.
Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River came home fifth to cement his name on the 2021 TOURSEC Thunder division championship.
The 158 of Jamie Dillman of Carrolls Corner secured the Lightning division championship.
TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning
FEATURE
1 – 0 Jason Pickles
2 – 88 Nic Baker
3 – 98 Kyle Gammon
4 – 198 Steven Matthews
5 – 99 Dave Matthews
Heat 1 – 99 Dave Matthews
Heat 2 – 0 Jason Pickles
Heat 3 – 98 Kyle Gammon
Thunder champ – 99 Dave Matthews
Lightning champion – 158 Jamie Dillman
It was Danny Chisholm taking home the Legends division championship, while Enfield’s Gage Gilby put his name on the Young Lions and rookie titles after misfortunes hit the 3 of Dylan Dowe.
Braden Langille of Shubenacadie was second in the finishing order of the feature race.
Strictly Hydraulics LEGENDS
Feature
1 – 66 Owen Mahar
2 – 9 Braden Langille
3 – 25 Gage Gilby
4 – 12 Sam Rogers
5 – 87 Danny Chisholm
Heat 1 – 88 Nic Naugle
Heat 2 – 66 Owen Mahar
Legends Div. Champion – 87 Danny Chisholm
Rookie – Danny Chisholm
Young Lions champion – 25 Gage Gilby
Rookie – 25 Gage Gilby
Fleet Brake Atlantic SPORTSMAN –
Feature
1 – 92 Pete Miller
2 – 85 Darren Hilchie
3 – 94 Devin Smith
4 – 25 Andrew Lively
5 – 66 Jeff Breen
Heat 1 – 92 Pete Miller
Heat 2 -66 Jeff Breen
Champion – 94 Devin Smith
Tim Hortons Tim Hortons Rookie – 72 John Acker