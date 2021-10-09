MAIN PHOTO: Pete Miller of Kennetcook won the heat and Sportsman feature to cap the season.

ALL PHOTOS BY WingNut Productions Photos

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was an impressive season ending for many local racers from the East Hants, Fall River and Windsor Junction area.

In Sportsman, Alex Johnson rallied back from a heat race wreck to keep his championship hopes alive, but fell short. Deven Smith was the champion.

PEI driver Tanton Wooldridge put a statement on his last Bandolero season with yet another feature win, while Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction was second.

Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble was up in the top three, but settled for fourth when the checkers flew.

CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series – Oct. 1/3, 2021

Finale Friday, presented by Tim’s Corner Motorsports

Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero Feature

1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

2 – 24 Ayden Christensen

3 – 88 Caden Tufts

4 – 8 Dawson Noble

5 – 77 Brooke Dowe

Heat 1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

Heat 2 – 71 Chase MacKay

Bandolero Champion – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

Fleet Brake Atlantic Beg. Bando

1 – 41 Brayden Wadden

2 – 19 Landon Pierce

3 – 14 Sam MacDonald

4 – 13 Avery Decoste

5 – 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1- 41 Brayden Wadden

Beg. Bandolero Champion – 41 Brayden Wadden

Steve Matthews of Fall River.

The top three cars and four of the top five finishers in the combined TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning were Thunder racers, while only Fall River’s Steve Matthews split the Thunder domination up finishing fourth.

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River came home fifth to cement his name on the 2021 TOURSEC Thunder division championship.

The 158 of Jamie Dillman of Carrolls Corner secured the Lightning division championship.

TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning

FEATURE

1 – 0 Jason Pickles

2 – 88 Nic Baker

3 – 98 Kyle Gammon

4 – 198 Steven Matthews

5 – 99 Dave Matthews

Heat 1 – 99 Dave Matthews

Heat 2 – 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 3 – 98 Kyle Gammon

Thunder champ – 99 Dave Matthews

Lightning champion – 158 Jamie Dillman

Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River won the THUNDER title.

Carrolls Corner’s Jamie Dillman is the Lightning champion.

It was Danny Chisholm taking home the Legends division championship, while Enfield’s Gage Gilby put his name on the Young Lions and rookie titles after misfortunes hit the 3 of Dylan Dowe.

Braden Langille of Shubenacadie was second in the finishing order of the feature race.

Strictly Hydraulics LEGENDS

Feature

1 – 66 Owen Mahar

2 – 9 Braden Langille

3 – 25 Gage Gilby

4 – 12 Sam Rogers

5 – 87 Danny Chisholm

Heat 1 – 88 Nic Naugle

Heat 2 – 66 Owen Mahar

Legends Div. Champion – 87 Danny Chisholm

Rookie – Danny Chisholm

Young Lions champion – 25 Gage Gilby

Rookie – 25 Gage Gilby

Fleet Brake Atlantic SPORTSMAN –

Feature

1 – 92 Pete Miller

2 – 85 Darren Hilchie

3 – 94 Devin Smith

4 – 25 Andrew Lively

5 – 66 Jeff Breen

Heat 1 – 92 Pete Miller

Heat 2 -66 Jeff Breen

Champion – 94 Devin Smith

Tim Hortons Tim Hortons Rookie – 72 John Acker