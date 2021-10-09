Upper Rawdon traffic stop leads to impaired driving charge

ADVERTISEMENT:

UPPER RAWDON: An East Hants RCMP officer on patrol in the Upper Rawdon area on Oct. 4 observed a speeding truck and pulled it over for a traffic stop.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, the traffic stop took place on Highway 14.

“Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment,” said S/Sgt. Bushell in his From the Cruiser column.

He said the driver, a 35-year-old Mount Uniacke man, was ordered to conduct a roadside screening test, which he failed.

“This resulted in the driver being arrested and transported to the Enfield detachment where samples of his breath were obtained. Those samples confirmed he was driving over the legal limit,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver was charged with impaired driving and released to appear in court at a later date.