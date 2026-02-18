The Laker News

News

Moncton most in-demand rental market; Halifax third in cities to watch ahead of rental season 2026: RentCafe.com report

ByPat Healey

Feb 18, 2026 #Canada Renter Interest Report, #Halifax, #Moncton, #rentals, #RentCafe.com, #renting
Apartment rental keys are seen being held by new owners. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: The city of Moncton was the most in-demand rental market in Canada in Q4 2025, as renter interest stayed strong nationwide despite the slower pace typical of late-year months, according to RentCafe and a report they published.

The Q4 Canada renter interest report shows that, across the country, demand for rentals remained steady, driven by ongoing affordability challenges and a limited supply of available homes.

With peak moving season behind them, renter activity cooled in some major markets, but competition for available units remained high in others.

Plus, elevated home prices and tight inventory continue to push many Canadians toward renting as they head into the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Key takeaways:

Major shifts:

  • Moncton, NB, holds steady as the #1 city for renter interest in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Hamilton, ON, posts a significant gain, jumping 10 positions to reach #2.
  • Halifax, NS, slips one position, landing at #3.
  • Vancouver, BC, climbs four spots to rank #7, standing out among Canada’s larger cities.

Largest jump: Hamilton, ON, records the biggest jump this quarter.

Provincial leadership: In the top 10, renter interest is almost evenly spread across large and mid-sized cities rather than being concentrated in a single province.

To identify Canada’s top-trending rental markets, we analyzed millions of interactions on RentCafe.com during the fourth quarter of 2025. Our analysis focused on four key indicators from Canadian properties listed on the platform. We then ranked the cities that are attracting the highest level of interest from apartment-seekers, including:

  • available listings
  • listing views
  • apartments saved as favourites
  • saved personalized searches

ADVERTISEMENT:

Canada Renter Interest Report by RentCafe.com Banner

The fourth quarter of 2025 brought a mix of stability and reshuffling among Canada’s most sought-after cities for renters.

Moncton, NB, maintained its lead, ranking #1 nationally in our Canada Renter Interest Report. Hamilton, ON, recorded the strongest showing, surging 10 positions to claim the #2 spot, while Halifax, NS, slipped slightly to #3.

Further west, Saskatoon, SK, moved up three places to become the #4 city for renter interest, while Regina, SK, edged down two positions to round out the top five.

See the full report here – Canada Renter Interest Report 2026

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Province announces contract awarded for Highway 102 improvement design project

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Federal investment puts more Canadian-made baking products on store shelves

Feb 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Year in Review: MLA Paul Wozney reflects on 2025 wins, sets sights on 2026 priorities

Feb 16, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

News

Moncton most in-demand rental market; Halifax third in cities to watch ahead of rental season 2026: RentCafe.com report

February 18, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured East Hants

Halifax man charged after police vehicle rammed in Middle Sackville

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Province announces contract awarded for Highway 102 improvement design project

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Federal investment puts more Canadian-made baking products on store shelves

February 17, 2026 Pat Healey