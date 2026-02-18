N.S. has highest child poverty rate in Atlantic Canada, Houston must act: NDP

Lina Hamid. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: NDP Opportunities and Social Development Critic Lina Hamid made the following statement Feb. 18 in response to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Nova Scotia:

“Nova Scotian parents are doing their best to make sure their children are happy and healthy. But under the Houston government’s watch, more than 40,000 children are living in poverty, with parents left wondering how they’ll afford their power bills or rent next month.

“Families trusted the Houston government to make sure their kids have a good life here – but five years later, Nova Scotia still has the highest child poverty rate in Atlantic Canada, and the third-highest child poverty rate in the entire country.

“And now, parents who are already paying some of the highest housing and power costs in the country can’t even count on the $10-a-day child care that the Houston government promised.

“No child should have to live in poverty, but the Houston government’s choices are making it harder for families to get by.

“New Democrats are calling on this government to finally get serious about fixing child poverty and work on lowering costs for Nova Scotians across the province.”