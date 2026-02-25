Music Nova Scotia announces full Wavemakers: Music Futures schedule

Wavemakers. (Music N.S. photo)

HALIFAX: Music Nova Scotia (MNS) is thrilled to release the full conference schedule for Wavemakers: Music Futures Conference & Showcase, taking place at the Halifax Convention Centre from March 19-20, 2026.

Wavemakers: Music Futures will include dynamic conference programming with a strong focus on time set aside for networking, with breakfast, lunch, and coffee breaks throughout.

Speakers will include representatives from organizations including Tourism Nova Scotia, Discover Halifax, Whitecap Entertainment, Sidewalk Red, and more, with round-table sessions dedicated to uncovering shared priorities and opportunities across music and tourism.

Click hereto view the newly announced conference schedule.

On the evening of Thursday, March 19, Wavemakers: Music Futures will host a will a VIP networking reception at Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub in partnership with Support4Culture, followed by a showcase of the next generation of Wavemakers artists: BASYL, Kayo, Nicole Ariana, Good Dear Good, and Loviet.

Day two of the conference is presented in partnership with our friends at Discover Halifax: Strategy in Motion: Activating Nova Scotia’s Tourism Vision Through Music.

This half-day workshop brings together senior leaders from Discover Halifax, Tourism Nova Scotia, Events East, and the Downtown Halifax Business Commission to explore how their newly announced strategic plans can be meaningfully implemented with music playing a key role.

Click here to view the full event schedule.

This conference and showcase was created under the Wavemakers Legacy programming banner; funding provided by the Province of Nova Scotia following the 2024 JUNO Awards in Halifax.

Music Nova Scotia would additionally like to thank Events East, Discover Halifax, Support4Culture, Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub, Garrison Brewing Co., Nova Scotia Spirit Co. for their support in making this exciting new event possible.

Door prizes have generously been donated by Evolve Fitness, Moxy Halifax Downtown, Nova Scotia Spirit Co., and Garrison Brewing.

Event passes are now 50% sold! Buy yours here: https://tixr.com/groups/musicns/MusicFutures2026.

Future Builder Pass – Regular Pricing

Your early bird ticket for full access to Music Futures Conference sessions on March 19 & 20, including panels, workshops, and networking.

It also includes breakfast on March 19 & 20, networking breaks, and lunch on March 20, plus VIP Wavemakers Showcase access on March 19 with priority seating and light hospitality.

Tickets are transferable once via Tixr, and no refunds apply.

Next Wave Pass – MNS Member/Student Rate

A discounted pass for MNS Members and students with full access to Music Futures Conference sessions on March 19 & 20, including panels, workshops, and networking.

It includes breakfast on March 19 & 20, networking breaks, and lunch on March 20, plus General Admission access to the Wavemakers Showcase on March 19.

A valid MNS membership or student ID is required at check-in, tickets are transferable once via Tixr, and no refunds apply.

Our friends at The Prince George Hotel Halifax (1725 Market St, Halifax, NS) have provided a special room rate of $189 per night for Wavemakers: Music Futures – please contact reservations@princegeorgehotel.com directly to book.