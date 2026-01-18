N.S. NDP: Rents keep rising in Nova Scotia under Houston government

Suzy Hansen. (NS NDP/FB photo)

HALIFAX: Suzy Hansen, NDP MLA for Halifax Needham, made the following statement in response to Rentals.ca’s most recent rent report:

“This report from Rentals.ca shows that rents are falling across Canada but they’re still rising in Nova Scotia.

“Since last year, average asking rents in Canada have dropped by more than two per cent – but here, they climbed by 1.8 per cent.

“People in Ontario, B.C., and Quebec are seeing rent prices fall while Nova Scotians are forced to pay more and more each year just to have a place to live.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

She said this isn’t right.

“Not only is the Houston government sitting by while renters are stretched thin – they’re actively making things worse by refusing to create real rent control, failing to build enough homes Nova Scotians can actually afford, and making it easier to evict renters,” she said.

“We hear every day from renters who are spending more than they can afford just to keep a roof over their head and are scared of losing their home through no fault of their own.

“Nova Scotians deserve better.”