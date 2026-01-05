N.S. SPCA charges Dartmouth dog groomer

The NS SPCA building. (Submitted/Google)

DARTMOUTH: Lorraine Murphy, 39, of Dartmouth, has been charged with four counts of causing distress under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia, section 26(1).



The Nova Scotia SPCA investigated several animal cruelty complaints of animal abuse during grooming appointments with Murphy at a Dartmouth grooming facility.

Murphy is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 2.

The dog grooming operation is reportedly Sky’s Pet Grooming, according to social media posts.

The Nova Scotia SPCA investigates complaints of animal cruelty and neglect across the province.

All concerns and complaints submitted to the SPCA are kept confidential.

You can report acts of cruelty by calling the SPCA toll-free at 1-888-703-7722, e-mailing animals@spcans.ca .

You can also fill out an online form at www.novascotiaspca.ca/reportcruelty.