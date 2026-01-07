NDP call for higher accountability and lower rates from Nova Scotia Power

NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: N.S. NDP Leader Claudia Chender presented her party’s argument against Nova Scotia Power’s rate application, on Jan. 7, which would see rates increase another eight per cent over the next two years.

Chender argued that in the absence of a full review of the company, the proposed increase is unreasonable given the high bills, poor service and complete lack of trust Nova Scotians have in the utility provider.

The intervention from the opposition Leader comes after months of New Democrats repeatedly calling on the Houston government to study the structure and ownership of Nova Scotia Power, lower bills, protect people’s privacy, and bring more accountability to Nova Scotia Power.

“Nova Scotia Power keeps asking people to pay more. Meanwhile, power is unreliable, our personal data has been stolen, and trust in the utility is at an all-time low,” said Chender.

“If this increase is approved, Nova Scotia Power’s profits will hit $212 million by 2027 —that’s a 50 per cent increase in just four years.

“The Houston government campaigned on reining in out-of-control power bills, but they’ve broken that promise to Nova Scotians.

“While corporate profits are growing, Nova Scotians are paying more and more for a service they can’t depend on from a company they don’t trust. People have every right to be angry.”

Since 2021, power bills have risen by an average of $400, and 43 per cent of Nova Scotians are paying more than they can afford to keep the lights and heat on.

If the increase is approved, the average Nova Scotian family will be spending $600 more a year since the Houston government was elected.

Despite promising to lower rates, the Houston Government hasn’t acted to provide an additional rebate for customers, an affordable power rate, performance-based regulations or stronger renewable energy standards. They also haven’t initiated a review of the company and its ownership structure to determine how best to serve Nova Scotians.

“Nova Scotians work hard and they deserve a government that has their backs,” said NDP Energy critic Susan Leblanc. “Nova Scotians are already spending 30 per cent more on their home energy bills compared to the average Canadian.

“A residential customer in Halifax pays double the energy rates of someone in Winnipeg or Montreal, and half of Atlantic Canadians are within a couple hundred dollars of being unable to pay their bills— people simply can’t keep paying more.

“The government has to rein in Nova Scotia Power and make sure people have the affordable, reliable power they need this winter.”