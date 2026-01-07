SCDA asking for community’s help to decide on new group logo

LOWER SACKVILLE: Residents in Lower Sackville and area are being asked for their help to deign a new logo for a community group of volunteers.
The Sackville Community Days Association (formerly the Sackville Community Development Association) has renamed themselves, and along with it are looking to update their logo to showcase their new change.
“We want to update the logo and want to hear from you,” the SCDA said in a post on their Facebook page.
The community is being asked to like which of these two logos they like best on their Facebook page.
The picture with the most likes will be their new logo. The poll ends on Jan. 28.
Their Facebook page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/SackvilleCommunity
The volunteer group is the same crew that put on the 2025 Sackville Community Days in July.
That team includes:
Dan Budgell – President/Event Chair
Jo-Lynn Pettipas – Vice President
Elizabeth Booth – Treasurer
Dominique Rossignol – Secretary
Les Strong – Parade Chair
Rachael Mosher – Teddy Bear Picnic Chair
Maurice Aucoin – Entertainment Chair
Minhaz Kahled – Director Of Communications
They still have a few staff positions and lots of volunteer positions available for this year.
The SCDA will be meeting again in early February to start planning this years Community Days and they hope to see you all there.