SCDA asking for community’s help to decide on new group logo

The two logos that Sackville Community is looking for help to decide which they should go with. (Submitted photos)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Residents in Lower Sackville and area are being asked for their help to deign a new logo for a community group of volunteers.

The Sackville Community Days Association (formerly the Sackville Community Development Association) has renamed themselves, and along with it are looking to update their logo to showcase their new change.

“We want to update the logo and want to hear from you,” the SCDA said in a post on their Facebook page.

The community is being asked to like which of these two logos they like best on their Facebook page.

The picture with the most likes will be their new logo. The poll ends on Jan. 28.

Their Facebook page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/SackvilleCommunity

The volunteer group is the same crew that put on the 2025 Sackville Community Days in July.

That team includes:

Dan Budgell – President/Event Chair

Jo-Lynn Pettipas – Vice President

Elizabeth Booth – Treasurer

Dominique Rossignol – Secretary

Les Strong – Parade Chair

Rachael Mosher – Teddy Bear Picnic Chair

Maurice Aucoin – Entertainment Chair

Minhaz Kahled – Director Of Communications

They still have a few staff positions and lots of volunteer positions available for this year.

The SCDA will be meeting again in early February to start planning this years Community Days and they hope to see you all there.