New study indicates Yukon sees most UFOs; Newfoundland buys most lotto tickets

Lotto tickets are scratched. (Pexels.com photo)

NOVA SCOTIA: What do scanning dark skies for unexplained lights and scratching lottery tickets have in common? More than you’d think.

A new study reveals that Canadian provinces where residents report the most UFO sightings also show significantly higher lottery spending per capita – and the correlation is stronger than anyone expected.

The study by a trusted online gaming comparison platform, CasinosHunter, ‌analyzed UFO sighting data from the National UFO Reporting Center alongside 2024 lottery sales figures from Statista across all Canadian provinces and territories.

By calculating sightings per 100,000 residents and lottery sales per capita, researchers discovered a surprising connection between unexplained aerial phenomena and games of chance that challenges conventional wisdom about risk, hope, and the human psychology of believing in long odds.

The study results. (Submitted photo)

Between historical UFO reporting data and 2024 lottery sales, the Northwest Territories & Nunavut recorded a correlation score of 70/100, meaning that in this region of 44,920 people, residents reported 69 UFO sightings per 100,000 (UFO Sighting Score: 43/50) while spending $18.71 million on lottery tickets, translating to $416.52 per capita (Lottery Sales Score: 27/50).

That’s a pattern of looking skyward for the impossible while betting on astronomical odds closer to home.

But the Northwest Territories isn’t experiencing this correlation alone.

Yukon claims second place with a correlation score of 68/100. This northern territory, with a population of 45,750, records the nation’s highest UFO sighting rate at 81 per 100,000 residents (UFO Sighting Score: 50/50) while maintaining $280.66 in per-capita lottery spending (Lottery Sales Score: 18/50) from $12.84 million in total sales.

Newfoundland and Labrador rounds out the top three with a correlation score of 57/100, but presents the study’s most intriguing paradox.

This Atlantic province records just 11 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents (UFO Sighting Score: 7/50), the lowest rate in Canada, yet leads the entire nation in per-capita lottery spending at $765.99 (Lottery Sales Score: 50/50) from $414.7 million in total sales.

Looking at the study results, a spokesperson from CasinosHunter commented:

“This correlation reveals something profound about human psychology and the communities where hope, mystery, and possibility intersect.

“When we see provinces like the Northwest Territories and Yukon ranking highest in both UFO sightings and lottery participation, we’re not witnessing coincidence; we’re observing how communities with vast, unpopulated landscapes, extended darkness, and limited entertainment infrastructure develop unique relationships with both the unexplained and games of chance.

“These territories foster environments where looking up at the stars becomes both entertainment and contemplation, and purchasing lottery tickets represents not just gambling but social connection and shared dreams.”

Table for Extended Results

Top 10 Canadian Provinces With the Highest UFO Sighting and Lottery Sales Correlation Canadian Province UFO Sighting Score Lottery Sales Score Correlation Score (100) Rank Northwest Territories & Nunavut 43 27 70 1 Yukon 50 18 68 2 Newfoundland and Labrador 7 50 57 3 New Brunswick 16 29 46 4 Prince Edward Island 9 34 44 5 Nova Scotia 14 26 40 6 British Columbia 14 17 31 7 Ontario 10 18 29 8 Saskatchewan 12 13 25 9 Alberta 10 13 23 10

Understanding the Correlation: What the Data Really Means

For the Skeptically Curious:

Correlation doesn’t equal causation : Seeing UFOs doesn’t cause lottery purchases (or vice versa)

: Seeing UFOs doesn’t cause lottery purchases (or vice versa) Geographic isolation matters : Remote communities rank higher in both metrics

: Remote communities rank higher in both metrics Dark sky access : Less light pollution creates better UFO viewing conditions

: Less light pollution creates better UFO viewing conditions Entertainment options : Limited alternatives increase both sky-watching and lottery participation

: Limited alternatives increase both sky-watching and lottery participation Community culture: Smaller populations foster higher reporting rates and social lottery play

For Responsible Gaming Advocates:

Set strict monthly entertainment budgets before purchasing lottery tickets

before purchasing lottery tickets Never chase losses or view lottery play as a source of income generation

or view lottery play as a source of income generation Use licensed provincial lottery corporations only , and avoid unauthorized platforms

, and avoid unauthorized platforms Recognize warning signs : If lottery spending impacts essential expenses, seek help

: If lottery spending impacts essential expenses, seek help Access resources: Contact Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-866-531-2600 for confidential support

Top 10 Canadian Provinces and Territories Ranked by UFO Sighting-Lottery Correlation (2025)

Northwest Territories & Nunavut – 70 correlation score Yukon – 68 correlation score Newfoundland and Labrador – 57 correlation score New Brunswick – 46 correlation score Prince Edward Island – 44 correlation score Nova Scotia – 40 correlation score British Columbia – 31 correlation score Ontario – 29 correlation score Saskatchewan – 25 correlation score Alberta – 23 correlation score

Methodology:

The study analyzed UFO sighting data from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) database alongside 2024 lottery sales figures from Statista across all Canadian provinces and territories.

Using 2025 population estimates, researchers calculated UFO sightings per 100,000 residents and lottery sales per capita to create normalized UFO Sighting Scores and Lottery Sales Scores.

The Correlation Score (100) combines these metrics to identify provinces where both behaviors co-occur at elevated rates, revealing geographic and cultural patterns in how Canadians engage with unexplained phenomena and games of chance.

The study was conducted by CasinosHunter, an independent iGaming information platform helping Canadian players make informed, responsible, and enjoyable entertainment choices online.

Data Sources:

UFO Sighting Data → National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) | https://nuforc.org/subndx/?id=lAB

Lottery Sales Data → Statista | https://www.statista.com/statistics/388346/sales-of-lotteries-by-province-canada/

Dataset → https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1rp2BobPEI4zpvqxhdrAST5gymFFgZXgck1PK5lihvjM/edit?gid=236579344#gid=236579344

Study by → https://casinoshunter.com/