N.S. streamlines permitting system to cut red tape, save costs

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is improving half of its nearly 300 permits as part of its commitment to make government services faster, simpler and more efficient.

The “Fewer Permits. Faster” project launched in early 2025 to streamline and improve the Province’s permitting system to cut red tape and costs for Nova Scotians.

“A key role of government is to regulate activities to protect people and the environment. Our permitting system helps us fulfil this role,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Service Efficiency.

“But getting a permit shouldn’t be a source of unnecessary burden or cost, which is why we’re modernizing our permitting system without compromising our high standards.”



The project brought together representatives from across government departments to review all provincial permits.

Improvements include:

– eliminating permits associated with low-risk activities

– lengthening time frames for renewal

– adding service standards, which all new permits will now be required to have

– streamlining application processes and restructuring fees.



The improvements are expected to save Nova Scotia businesses about $737,000 annually.



The Office of Service Efficiency has released its annual report as part of Red Tape Awareness Week, a Canadian Federation of Independent Business initiative, taking place January 26 to 30 this year.

Quotes:

“Nearly nine in 10 small businesses cite red tape as a significant impact to their business. With these permitting improvements, Nova Scotia is continuing to lead the way cutting red tape and making it easier to do business in our province.

“Legislating the requirement for service standards is a great signal of accountability and transparency that goes above the ask of CFIB’s 2025 Red Tape Challenge.”

— Louis-Philippe Gauthier, Vice-President, Atlantic, Canadian Federation of Independent Business



Quick Facts:

-this is the first comprehensive review of Nova Scotia’s permitting system in at least 10 years

– permitting times for mining have been improved by more than 50 per cent

– work is ongoing; more permit improvements are possible

– since 2021, regulatory changes have saved Nova Scotia businesses more than $21.5 million (net), including more than $700,000 (net) in 2025