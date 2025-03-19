ELMSDALE: The Music Room is bringing a big night of musical theatre to the community.

They are presenting their Classic Showtunes Fundraising Concert on Saturday, March 29 at 7 PM at Riverview United Church.

According to The Music Room, this isn’t just another concert—it’s a full-blown show featuring live music, high-energy performances, dazzling costumes, and Broadway-worthy moments performed by incredible local talent of all ages.

Some performers will be stepping onto the stage for the first time, while others are celebrating their 11th school year performing with Krysi Bruce-McCabe.

The best part? Every ticket sold funds The Music Room’s inclusive community programs, making it possible for performers of all ages to take part in future programming at no cost.

Whether it’s a child finding their voice, a teen stepping into the spotlight, or an adult rediscovering the joy of performing, The Music Room is a place where music is for everyone.

Tickets are just $10 and are available at Riverview Church Office & Leno’s Stop Shop—or reach out to reserve yours! (PWYC at the door — see Krysi).

Come experience the excitement, cheer on these amazing performers, and support local music education for all in our community on March 29.