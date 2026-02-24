NSCSW responds to provincial budget; urgent need to scale up Office for Children & Youth

(Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia College of Social Workers (NSCSW) is pleased to see the funding announcement for a new provincial child and youth advocate.

However, they’re calling for urgent action to ensure the new office is swiftly established and adequately resourced to address the growing needs of vulnerable children and families across the province created by this budget.

While the provincial budget includes the long-awaited protection of this critical office, the lack of broader investments in social supports leaves children and families at greater risk.

A critical step, but not enough

The proposed budget for the Office for Children & Youth allocates $300,000 in funding, a fraction of the $6.5 million NSCSW has recommended for annual operating expenses of an independent child and youth advocate in this province.

Alec Stratford, executive director and registrar of the NSCSW, emphasized the importance of scaling up the Office for Children & Youth without delay.

“This office has the potential to be a lifeline for vulnerable children and families,” said Stratford, “but it must be set up quickly and scaled effectively to meet the pressing needs our communities will face due to decisions in this budget.”

The establishment of the Office for Children & Youth is a long-overdue measure to protect the rights and well-being of Nova Scotia’s most vulnerable.

While this is a positive step, the broader context of the provincial budget paints a troubling picture.

Broader budget concerns

The new budget fails to adequately address critical issues such as housing, food security, and energy costs. Cuts to community programs and social development services further exacerbate the challenges faced by vulnerable populations. Rising inequality undermines the safety and stability of children and families.

“The Office for Children & Youth is a vital piece of the puzzle, but it cannot operate in isolation,” Stratford explained.

“We need a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of inequality and provides the supports families need to thrive.”

Call to action

The NSCSW is calling on the provincial government to act swiftly to establish and scale up the Office for Children & Youth, and to invest in policies that prioritize the well-being of children and families.