Winter workplace injuries accumulating, WCB data shows

HALIFAX: Snow and ice-related workplace injuries are running roughly 40 per cent above last winter’s pace, according to new data from WCB Nova Scotia.

While overall the rate of injuries causing time loss from work in Nova Scotia is at an all-time low, the number of claims registered due to weather-related injuries is higher this year.

Through January 30, WCB has received 278 snow and ice-related injury claims this season.

Importantly, the data includes all injuries, from minor incidents that didn’t result in time loss from work, to more significant injuries.

At the same point last winter, there were only 197 such injuries reported, and 217 in the winter of 2023-2024.

If the pace holds through the rest of the season, this winter is on track for an above-average winter of weather-related injuries.

“While overall workplace injury in Nova Scotia is at an all-time low, we’re seeing more injuries reported than usual this winter,” says Shelly Dauphinee, WCB’s Chief Engagement Officer, and head of prevention.

“Simple steps can help protect our workforce over the next few weeks and into future storms.”

WCB’s analysis of nearly 1,700 claims across the last three winters reveals a pattern. Snow and ice-related injuries usually spike one to three days after major winter weather events.

In fact, a full two-thirds of winter workplace injuries are slips, trips, and falls — most commonly on outdoor surfaces like icy sidewalks or unshovelled walkways.

The past three winters — this one included — 121 people reported broken bones, and 58 experienced head injuries, including concussions.

The numbers were highest in the winter of 2015 — the snowiest on record in the Maritimes.

That single season produced injuries that included 107 broken bones and 56 concussions. On the worst single day, 69 workers were injured as Nova Scotians dug out from days of continuous snowfall.

“We can’t prevent the weather, but we can prevent weather-related injuries,” Dauphinee says. “As this storm passes, we want everyone to be mindful of their safety, especially over the next few days.”

WCB is encouraging workers and employers to take straightforward precautions:

For employers: Clear and treat outdoor surfaces promptly — these are the top injury locations. Consider flexible schedules when conditions are hazardous and provide proper equipment and training for snow removal tasks.

For workers: Wear winter boots or ice cleats with good traction. Slow down, take shorter steps, and keep your hands free for balance. When shoveling, pace yourself and push snow rather than lifting and throwing it.

For everyone: Be extra cautious in the first three days after a storm. Surfaces that look clear can still be icy, especially in shaded areas and early mornings.

Together with the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration and other partners, the WCB is working to protect Nova Scotia workers through Safer Workplaces Together .

It’s Nova Scotia’s joint prevention framework bringing together workers, employers, and government to reduce workplace injuries across the province, focused on building a shared culture of prevention where everyone takes responsibility for workplace safety.

And when an injury does happen at work, WCB emphasizes the importance of staying connected to the workplace during recovery.

Research shows that maintaining work connections — even when full duties are not possible — leads to better health outcomes and faster, more sustainable recovery.

