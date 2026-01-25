“Our people are hurting, and we want answers”; Sipekne’katik Chief Glasgow issues statement

Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Michelle Glasgow. (Submitted/Sipekne'katik website photo)

Sipekne’katik First Nation extends condolences,

calls for urgent dialogue on policing in First Nations communities

SIPEKNE’KATIK FIRST NATION: Within one week, two Mi’kmaw men have been shot and killed by the RCMP (we know this for sure), and both cases are being investigated.

On Wednesday, hundreds of family and friends from all over Mi’kmaki gathered in ceremony as they buried their loved one, Darrell Leo Thomas Augustine, in Indian Brook, Nova Scotia.

“Our people are hurting, and we want answers,” said Chief Michelle Glasgow, “the increasing number of deaths of our people at the hands of the RCMP is alarming and could have been prevented”.

Sipekne’katik First Nation extends its deepest condolences to the families and Communities who are grieving the tragic loss of their loved one and navigating unanswered questions and trauma.

We extend our heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with the community of Neqotkuk and the family and friends of Bronson Paul, who was fatally shot by the RCMP on Sunday.

As First Nations, we must continue to address the broader issues surrounding policing in our communities — not only with the RCMP, but with policing systems in general.

There is an urgent need for open, transparent, and ongoing dialogue with police forces operating in our territories, as well as with Public Safety Canada, to address systemic issues that continue to place our lives at risk.

Police-involved deaths of First Nation Men and Women are not isolated incidents, and they are happening far too often.

Just over two months ago, in November, McKay Thomas was chased by RCMP into the local river in St.Stephens, NB. He hung onto a buoy for over 10 minutes before he drowned, while the RCMP stood there and looked on. He is also from Sipekne’katik.

These tragedies reflect systemic failures that demand immediate attention, reform, and accountability.

Independent oversight bodies, including the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), must include greater First Nation representation within their departments to ensure investigations are informed by First Nation perspectives, cultural competency, and lived experience.

True public safety cannot exist without trust.

Trust cannot be built without accountability, meaningful engagement, and respect for First Nation rights, sovereignty, and self-determination.

We must have a seat at the table in shaping the systems that impact the safety and well-being of our people.

Sipekne’katik First Nation stands in solidarity with the affected families and communities; we want answers and accountability.

Chief Glasgow

Sipekne’katik First Nation