Penguins clinch Jr C league regular season championship with weekend wins

Nathan Langille of the Pens skate away from a Newport player towards the offensive zone. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A pair of weekend wins helped wrap up the regular season N.S. JR C hockey league championship for the East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins.

The Pens picked up victories of 6-3 over the Schooners in Chester on Jan. 30, before getting a home ice win of 7-4 over the Attack on Jan. 31.

Against the Attack in Lantz on Saturday, Hudson Forward had a hat trick to lead the offensive attack against Spryfield.

Braden Martin and Duncan MacMillan each had two goals in the victory.

Assists went to Connor Lloyd with three; Josh Chisholm with two; while single helpers were credited to Martin and Cam Fisher.

Nolan McLauchlan stopped 37 of 41 pucks sent his way in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Friday in Chester, Sam Rogers and Hudson Forward each scored twice to lead the Pens attack.

Ryan Hiltz and Ethan Hines also turned the red light on behind the Schooners goalie.

Assists went to Nathan Langille and Connor Lloyd each with two; while single assists were credited to Rogers; Hines; and Noah Sutherland.

Gabe Rendell earned the goaltending win stopping 43 of 46 shots he faced.

East Hants will hold their fundraising auction on Saturday night Feb. 7 at Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield beginning at 7 p.m.

There are lots of items available to be bid on so come on out.