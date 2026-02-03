Durno, Brown, Caissie power Jr B Penguins to two win NSJHL weekend

East Hants celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It was a two win weekend for the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins in NSJHL play.

The Pens defeated Windsor 5-3 on home ice at the Keith Miller Arena in Lantz, before picking up a 4-1 win in Lunenburg County over the Lumber Jacks.

In Lantz, Chris Caissie and Logan Durno scored third period goals to break open a 3-3 tie for the 5-3 victory.

Other markers came from Finley Diab; Jayson Hanson; and Thomas Panopalis.

Assists were credited to Jacob Sanford with a pair, while single helpers came off the sticks of Diab; Durno; Aiden Nicholson; and Finn Morris.

Colby Brown turned away 38 of the 41 shots he saw in goal for the victory.

Against the Lumberjacks on Saturday night, Chris Caissie scored twice during a three goal third epriod for the Pens and they skated to the 4-1 win.

Goalie Colby Brown had a shutout going until the Jacks scored on the power-play with 5:31 left in the game.

Hayden Tamm and Jayson Hanson had the other Penguin goals in the victory.

Assists went to Jacob Sanford and Nik Xidos with two each, while single helpers were credited to Aiden Nicholson; and Noah Comeau.

Brown stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced for the win.

The Penguins are back in action on Friday night Feb. 6 for a road game against the Colts in Shearwater at 7:30 p.m., before returning home to the Igloo for a rare Saturday night Feb. 7 home date with the Strait Pirates.

Game time in Lantz is 7:30 p.m.