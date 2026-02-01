Conlon on fire with Weeks Major Midgets in N.S. U-18 hockey league

Liam Conlon of the Armada (no 19) gets his stick on the loose puck in this 2024 photo. (Healey photo)

PICTOU COUNTY: A Windsor Junction hockey player has made an immediate impact with his new hockey team this winter.

Liam Conlon just recently joined the Weeks Major Midgets of the N.S. Under-18 Hockey League.

Since joining the Weeks, Conlon, a Lockview High student, is on fire offensively recording three goals and two helpers in five games played. He also has no penalty minutes.

Weeks sit in third place in the league standings with 24 wins in 33 games played to date (as of Feb. 2).

On Jan. 28, he had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Hunters Major Midgets.

On Saturday night, a 5-3 loss to the Halifax McDonald’s, Conlon notched a goal and an assist.

With the Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team, who sit second in the Metro High School league, Conlon has 25 goals and 49 points to lead the team in points.