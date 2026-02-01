The Laker News

Sports

Conlon on fire with Weeks Major Midgets in N.S. U-18 hockey league

ByPat Healey

Feb 1, 2026 #hockey, #Liam Conlon, #Lockview High, #N.S. U-18 Major Midget, #Weeks Major Midgets, #Windsor Junction
Liam Conlon of the Armada (no 19) gets his stick on the loose puck in this 2024 photo. (Healey photo)

PICTOU COUNTY: A Windsor Junction hockey player has made an immediate impact with his new hockey team this winter.

Liam Conlon just recently joined the Weeks Major Midgets of the N.S. Under-18 Hockey League.

Since joining the Weeks, Conlon, a Lockview High student, is on fire offensively recording three goals and two helpers in five games played. He also has no penalty minutes.

Weeks sit in third place in the league standings with 24 wins in 33 games played to date (as of Feb. 2).

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Jan. 28, he had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Hunters Major Midgets.

On Saturday night, a 5-3 loss to the Halifax McDonald’s, Conlon notched a goal and an assist.

With the Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team, who sit second in the Metro High School league, Conlon has 25 goals and 49 points to lead the team in points.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured Sports

Inner Strength TKD athletes ready to shine at nationals on home mats

Jan 30, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured Sports

Ready to represent: Metro West Force U13 AAA Red to be Mooseheads rep at Quebec international hockey tournament

Jan 27, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Five LHS Dragons girls basketball players honoured on Senior Night

Jan 26, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

GP Vanier French Immersion students turn up the heat for trip fundraiser

February 1, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Conlon on fire with Weeks Major Midgets in N.S. U-18 hockey league

February 1, 2026 Pat Healey
Column Columns

COLUMN: Investing in wetlands is an investment in our shared prosperity

February 1, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Groundhog Day cancelled due to blowing snow forecast

February 1, 2026 Pat Healey