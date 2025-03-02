MILFORD: It was a day of fun for athletes on the Unified basketball teams from eight schools in central N.S. and HRM.

The Winter Freeze Unified basketball tournament was held at Hants East Rural High School featuring much fun and sportsmanship between all the players and teams participating.

It also saw local volunteer firefighters from Milford and Shubenacadie helping out.

Teams from HERH; Lockview High; J.L. Isley; South Colchester Academy; Halifax West High; Musquodoboit Rural High School; Dartmouth High; and Sackville High all sent teams to Milford for the tournament.

Sarah Hughes of the Unified Dragons takes a shot during a game against SCA at HERH. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Laker News stopped by and was able to get some photos from the HERH game against the Warriors (the Tigers jumped on the court as the Mustangs who were scheduled to play were late arriving); and we also got the J.L. Isley Judges vs Lockview High and then the Dragons-SCA game.

Here are some of those game photos we snapped:

(Healey photo)

Unified Halifax Warriors teammates talk a play. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Unified Dragons go up the court against the Judges. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Tigers mascot was there cheering on HERH. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Student athletes at HERH, like these four, helped out by volunteering. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Some team volunteers help out a Unified Dragons player get the ball to the hoops to score. (Healey photo)