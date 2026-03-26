Police warn citizens of phone scam

A Dartmouth man, who is formerly from Enfield, has been arrested by HRP. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

HALIFAX/BEDFORD: Police are warning citizens to be cautious of a phone scam that appears to be spoofing a Halifax Regional Police phone-line.

Today, Halifax Regional Police received three reports that the phone number 902-490-5200, belonging to the West Division Office, is being used to contact individuals by someone claiming to be investigating fraud.

In all three instances, the victims are in Toronto and report being asked about cryptocurrency.

Police will never ask for money, cryptocurrency or gift cards. Scammers can spoof phone numbers to make it appear as though they’re calling from a trusted source.

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Do not give personal information to anyone by phone, email or in person unless you are certain of their identity and the legitimacy of the organization they represent.

If you have been a victim of fraud, lost money or your identity has been compromised as the result of a scam, call police at 902-490-5020.

You can report a scam where you haven’t been a victim to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or call 1-888-495-8501.