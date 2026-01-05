Public works alerting Nova Scotians to scam regarding senior drivers

Senior drivers are being the target of a Canada-wide scam. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The province Department of Public Works is advising Nova Scotians of a scam making its way through N.S. and Canada.

The department said on it’s X (formerly Twitter) account that there are a lot of fake stories and social media posts out there saying driving rules are changing for seniors.

“There is no truth to this,” the department said.

They added that there are no changes planned in Nova Scotia in 2026.

“This is part of a misinformation campaign spreading across Canada,” the department said.