Sanford wins Canada’s first Olympic boxing medal in almost 30 years

NORTH NOEL ROAD: It might not have been the gold medal he wanted, but Wyatt’s Sanford performance and capturing Canada’s first Olympic boxing medal in 28 years was golden to his supporters.

Thousands came out to Findley Park on an overcast Sunday morning watch Sanford in the semifinal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With him assured of a bronze medal at the very least, Sanford gave it his all against his opponent from France but fell overall, despite his hard work and effort—and to some winning rounds two and three—but the judges saw it a little differently.

Sofiane Oumiha won 4-1 in the men’s 63.5-kilogram weight class to advance to the gold medal.

Sanford told CBC Olympics that he can’t wait to get back home to Kennetcook, and share the bronze medal with his supporters.

Sanford told CBC Olympics that he can't wait to get back home to Kennetcook, and share the bronze medal with his supporters.

“”It was great to have some support in the stadium from Canadians,” he told the CBC Olympics website.

“ It was great to have the support from back home in Kennetcook,” Sanford said.

“I can’t wait to get back there to celebrate the bronze medal with my family and friends who have been there for me since day one.

“It’s fantastic to be able to give them something back for all that support over the years.”

As for the match, Oumiha gained a first-round lead and Sanford just couldn’t overcome it.

Sanford told CBC Olympics that he felt great.

“I didn’t get the result I wanted, but he is one hell of a fighter, a great boxer,” he said.

Sanford continued coming forward and landing hard shots, making it a close fight down the stretch.

Two of the judges gave the second round to Sanford, while four of them gave him the nod in the third and final round.

Four judges scored the fight 29-28 for Oumiha’s, while the other judge scored Sanford as winning by the same score.

To those back home in East Hants and Kennetcook, he put the community on the map and united the region with his performance, one that many say was golden in their eyes.