Summer school partnerships support programs for students

From a press release

HALIFAX: Young students in Nova Scotia are combining learning and fun this summer through camps offered across the province, including the Summer Literacy program, the Learning with Wskitqamu program for Mi’kmaw and Indigenous youth and the Africentric Summer Scholar program for African Nova Scotian youth.



“I’m so pleased to see the positive response from students and families for these programs,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“These learning opportunities keep youth engaged through the summer months, which will help ensure they have a positive start to the new school year.”



Learning with Wskitqamu is a new land-based program that provides hands-on experiences to help students understand Mi’kmaw teachings through Etuaptmumk (two-eyed seeing) and Netukulimk (environmental stewardship). Campers learn from local Elders and Knowledge Holders and through interactions with Wskitqamu (the land), while they build language skills in Mi’kmaw and English.





Supported by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, the Learning with Wskitqamu camp is a partnership with Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources.



The Summer Literacy Camps, also new this year, provide an opportunity for students entering Primary and Grade 1 to enjoy a summer-camp environment with a focus on teacher-led reading and literacy. There are four-week literacy camps in every Regional Centre for Education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, which are partners in the program.



The Africentric Summer Scholar Program, which began more than 15 years ago, fosters growth and engagement for African Nova Scotian students. Community leaders and Elders provide students with unique learning, and cultural knowledge and experiences with a focus on literacy, as well as science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

The Africentric Summer Scholar Program is a collaboration between community partners and the Department, with technical support from the Regional Centres for Education.Quotes:“This experience is building community connectedness and revitalizing Mi’kmaw language and practices through meaningful activities and exploration. Children can grow their learning spirit, their confidence and their relationships with Wskitqamu while nurturing their well-being.”– Nadine Lefort, Manager of Communications and Outreach, Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources

“The Summer Scholar Program affords children the opportunity to participate, learn, appreciate and enjoy the uniqueness of being who they are while using technology apps to engage in reading, digital storytelling and math.”– Frances Waterman-O’Connell, Program Coordinator, Beechville Summer Scholars ProgramQuick Facts:— Learning with Wskitqamu at Membertou Heritage Park had 14 students in Grades 3 to 5 participate in the two-week camp from July 4 to 15— the Africentric Summer Scholar Program, for students in Grades 4 to 6, runs July 11 to August 5 in Digby, Lucasville and Beechville in Halifax Regional Municipality, and Antigonish— the Summer Literacy Program runs from July 25 to August 19 at 23 locations around the province