Tree lightings in Enfield, Carroll’s Corner, Shubie, Elmsdale coming up

The tree in Elmsdale after it was lit in this file photo. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS/CARROLLS CORNER: The holiday spirit will come alive in the Corridor area and Carroll’s Corner during the week ahead.

In Elmsdale, the annual Tree Lighting put on and organized by the Elmsdale Beautification Society will be held this Friday Nov. 28.

At the Square in Elmsdale, the fun will start at 6 p.m. with hot chocolate, food trucks, and music.

The lighting of the tree will be at 7 p.m. with fireworks from Leno’s to follow immediately after.

It’s always one that pleases the crowd.

In Enfield, the tree at Saint Bernard’s Park will be turned on in a brief ceremony on Dec. 6.

The lighting of the tree will follow an afternoon holiday fun event at the Enfield Fire Hall, which starts at 3 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, games, crafts, and hot chocolate.

With Town Crier for East Hants Anita Benedict leading the tree lighting, it will get turned on for the community at 5 p.m.

The holiday fun event will follow the Elmsdale-Enfield Christmas Parade that is still in the final planning stages and is hoped to happen earlier in the afternoon. It is tentative at this time to happen.

Meanwhile, down the road in Carroll’s Corner Community Centre, members of the volunteer board are inviting the community to celebrate the holidays with them on Dec. 6.

Their tree lighting event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a visit from Santa. The tree will be lit and then there will be fireworks; a chance to get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus; craft stations; merry mail draws, and more.

Station 40 Dutch Settlement will be there collecting food donations for the local food bank as well.

(Submitted photo)

At the People’s Park in Shubenacadie (at the corner of Hwy 2/ Mill Village Road/Hwy 215), the community Christmas tree will be lit on Dec. 5

The event is organized through the Shubenacadie Volunteer Fire Department.

Organizers say the tree lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks will follow the tree lighting.

If you wish to help out details on how to do that and who to contact are included in the below poster promoting the event:

(Submitted photo)