ADVERTORIAL: Heatwave Hockey Series bringing summer hockey experience to Halifax

The following is an advertorial promoting Heatwave Hockey as submitted by the founder, Anthony Peterson.

HALIFAX: The Heatwave Hockey Series was created to provide players with a fun, competitive, and affordable summer hockey experience while continuing to develop their skills during the offseason.

Based out of Centennial Arena in Halifax, the Heatwave Hockey Series offers multiple opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels to stay on the ice throughout the summer.

Friday Night Heatwave Hockey Series

Our premier summer league features:

• U13 Division

• U15 Division

• 8 Games Guaranteed

• Custom Heatwave Jerseys

• Championship Rings

• Silver & Bronze Medals

• MVP Chains

• Live Scoring & Standings

• Championship Night Celebration

Friday Night Registration:

https://forms.gle/wZuF4RK6D4zfvRiL7

Player Development Program

Designed to help players improve their skills in a positive and energetic environment.

U7/U9 Development

Led by Jay MacKenzie, focusing on:

• Skating

• Edge Work

• Puck Control

• Passing

• Shooting

• Small Area Games

• Confidence Building

U11-U18 Development

Led by Halifax Explosion Hockey staff, focusing on:

• Advanced Skating

• Puck Skills

• Shooting & Scoring

• Hockey IQ

• Game Situations

Player Development Registration:

https://forms.gle/FgjMEJJXpQ4FB4dB8

Heatwave Hockey is coming to Halifax. (Submitted/Advertorial)

Goalie Development Program

Led by Dan McGinn with over 25 years of coaching experience.

For:

• U13 Goalies

• U15 Goalies

• U18 Goalies

Focus Areas:

• Positioning

• Movement

• Save Selection

• Rebound Control

• Game Situations

• Confidence Building

Goalie Development Registration:

https://forms.gle/TM6ku9xZmdXyAVAt8

NEW U9 HEATWAVE FUTURE STARS CLASSIC

Coming August 29–30, 2026!

This exciting end-of-summer event gives young players the opportunity to compete, make new friends, and celebrate their love of hockey in a fun tournament atmosphere.

Included:

• Tournament Jersey

• Multiple Games

• Medals

• Championship Celebration

• Stanley Cup Photo Opportunity

• Hockey Gift Bag

Community Support

The Heatwave Hockey Series has received tremendous support from local businesses, sponsors, coaches, volunteers, and hockey families throughout Halifax.

Their support has helped make this inaugural season possible and has allowed us to create a memorable experience for every player involved.

Contact Information

Website: heatwavehockey.com

Email: heatwavehockeyseries@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/173ACQBcD4/?mibextid=wwXIfr

“We wanted to create something that was fun, competitive, rewarding, and affordable for families while helping players continue to develop throughout the summer.

“The support we’ve received from the community has been incredible, and we’re excited to continue growing hockey opportunities in Halifax.”

— Anthony Peterson, Founder, Heatwave Hockey Series

One Summer. One Experience. Unlimited Growth.