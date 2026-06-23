ADVERTORIAL: Sarty Siding brings decades of experience to Nova Scotia home exteriors

A home that Sarty Siding did a job on showing it as it is finished. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: When it comes to protecting and improving a home, experience and reliability matter.

For more than 40 years, Nova Scotia homeowners have turned to Sarty Siding for trusted exterior renovation services backed by quality workmanship and long-standing industry expertise.

Sarty Siding and Windows Ltd has been serving communities across the province since the mid-1970s. Incorporated in the 1980s, the locally owned company has earned a reputation as one of Nova Scotia’s most established exterior renovation contractors.

Today, owner Louise McKeen continues the company’s legacy of customer-focused service and professional craftsmanship.

“I now own the business, joined in my mid 20s, running the office, and well, almost 40 years later, Id say, it’s been a great journey,” said McKeen.

“We’ve grown alongside the industry and adapted to the many, many changes that have come over the years.”

Sarty Siding provides a comprehensive range of exterior renovation solutions. Its offerings include siding installation, roofing, windows, doors, decks, and the repairs that often come with renovations.

“We can handle all of the required exterior work,” McKeen explained. “Our procedure is to schedule an appointment, assess, measure, and provide a written quote for the homeowners needs, and then discussion to review with customer.” and we support our customers from the initial phone call through to the completion of their project.”

In addition to renovation projects, the company helps homeowners identify and address issues such as leaks and hidden structural damage, offering practical solutions designed to prevent more extensive problems in the future.

Owner Louise McKeen of Sarty Siding. (Submitted photo)

One of Sarty Siding’s distinguishing features is its longevity.

According to McKeen, the company is the longest-operating siding business in Nova Scotia and stands behind its work with a 10-year workmanship warranty.

“Our 10-year workmanship warranty and our years in business really set us apart,” she said. “We’ve received numerous awards of distinction from Vinyl Council and Chairs Award for Safety Excellence from the NSCSA .

The company’s experienced workforce is another key strength. Several team members have spent decades with Sarty Siding, bringing valuable expertise and attention to detail to every job.

As industry standards continue to evolve, Sarty Siding remains committed to meeting current building codes and safety requirements through ongoing training and certification.

“We annually update our safety courses, inspect gear regularly, and make sure we meet industry requirements ” McKeen said. “Every project gets to be completed according to code and with safe practices ”

Beyond its renovation work, Sarty Siding has long been active in supporting local charities, community organizations, and families facing challenges. Over the years, the company has contributed materials, labour, and financial support to a variety of community initiatives and fundraising efforts.

“Helping others is something that’s very important to me,” McKeen said.

For homeowners planning future renovation projects, McKeen encourages early planning and scheduling.

“If you’re considering renovations, contact us as soon as possible,” she said. “We’re typically booked two to three months in advance, so for example ,if you’re hoping to complete a project in the fall, spring is a good time to get on the schedule.”

Whether homeowners are looking for a new roof, replacement windows, updated siding, or a complete exterior transformation, Sarty Siding works closely with clients to select products and finishes that align with both their vision and budget.

Contact Sarty Siding

Homeowners can learn more about Sarty Siding through the company’s website or Facebook page, or by calling 902-861-1510.

Office hours are Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more than four decades, Sarty Siding has helped Nova Scotia homeowners safeguard and enhance their homes, and the company remains committed to delivering that same level of service for years to come.