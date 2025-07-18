COLUMN: New surge in misinformation on diabetes poses serious health risk

Laura Syron, columnist. (Submitted photo)

The following is from QUOI Media:

By Laura Syron

A recent surge in misleading ads and AI-generated videos on social media and other online sites promoting bogus diabetes products, treatments and cures – often using fake endorsements, including from my organization Diabetes Canada – poses a serious health risk to people living with diabetes.

So far this year, Diabetes Canada has heard from at least 300 people who saw or bought fake products like smart watches claiming to non-invasively track blood glucose levels or purported GLP-1 oral drops – GLP-1 medications are commonly used to help control blood glucose levels and promote weight loss.

While online scams are not new, the peddling of counterfeit or unapproved diabetes products is alarming given that millions of Canadians rely on them to manage the chronic condition.

The calls and emails we have received at Diabetes Canada are likely just the tip of the iceberg given the popularity of social media in Canada and the prevalence of diabetes.

Over four million people in Canada have been diagnosed with diabetes. It is a complicated condition that requires regular monitoring of blood glucose levels.

Devices like blood glucose meters – they employ finger pricks to draw blood for testing – and continuous glucose monitors – which use a sensor placed under the skin to track blood glucose levels – alert individuals if their blood glucose levels become too low or too high – problems that could lead to a health emergency.

While the federal government requires that diabetes devices and medications be approved by Health Canada before being sold here, this has not stopped unscrupulous sellers from promoting counterfeit or fake products online.

Some misuse logos to falsely claim they are endorsed by Health Canada or Diabetes Canada. Yet, Diabetes Canada does not endorse any diabetes-related medical products or devices as a policy.

As someone who lives with type 2 diabetes, I know how upsetting it would be to purchase a fake product and then learn that it was a scam.

Buying counterfeit or unapproved products not only puts people out of pocket for the cost of devices or medications that might not work as advertised, but they also pose serious health risks.

Taking unauthorized diabetes medications or using a device that gives false blood glucose readings or fails to give readings at all can lead to life-threatening health emergencies.

While Health Canada has issued warnings about unauthorized products, including an alert about unauthorized blood glucose-reading smart watches, ads for them continue to pop up on social media – we recently flagged nearly 30 versions of an ad for removal on Facebook and Instagram.

The problem extends beyond Canada. Last year, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration warned about smartwatches and rings that claim to measure blood glucose without piercing the skin. Recently, it issued an alert about illegal online sales of unapproved versions of GLP-1 drugs.

Diabetes UK recently released a warning about misleading ads on social media falsely using its logo to promote unauthorized bracelets claiming to burn fat and balance blood sugars.

Artificial intelligence tools are being employed to create deepfake videos impersonating healthcare experts and celebrities to promote diabetes supplements. Actor Tom Hanks has warned about an AI scam that falsely portrays him as promoting a cure for diabetes.

Diabetes Victoria in Australia released a statement last year alerting people about a fake AI-generated video circulating on social media that seemingly showed health experts from an internationally recognized medical research facility promoting a diabetes supplement as an alternative treatment.

The fake ads and AI scams are pervasive. While Diabetes Canada reports them to the appropriate agencies and officials, it is like playing Whac-a-Mole. Every time we get a social media platform to remove an ad, another one pops up.

Adding to the problem is the misinformation about diabetes cures, treatments and management that proliferates online. It spreads inaccurate information about diabetes that jeopardizes the health and wellness of those living with the condition.

People with diabetes and those who care for them can protect themselves from online health misinformation and scams by remaining vigilant when scrolling on social media. Be alert to the misuse of logos and AI deepfakes falsely claiming endorsements. And most importantly, when considering any changes in medication, devices or treatment, always consult your healthcare provider first.

When coming across online ads or videos touting diabetes products or treatments, always remember the golden rule: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Laura Syron is President and CEO of Diabetes Canada, and lives with type 2 diabetes.