Dragons soccer girls, Volleyball team picks up victories; boys baseball off to provincials

FALL RIVER: It was a winning few days for several athletic teams at Lockview High School in JV girls soccer; varsity girls soccer; and Varsity girls volleyball.

In JV girls soccer, they defeated Eastern Shore 5-2 led by two goals from Liv Cox on Oct. 7.

Single tallies came from Lily Soucy of Beaver Bank; Chantelle Lunn; and Laila Campbell.

In Varsity Girls volleyball, the Dragons were led by Leah Weatherhead as they downed Citadel High in straight sets.

Weatherhead’s performance earned her player of the game honours.

For the Varsity Girls soccer team, they blanked Bay View on Oct. 11 in the 4-0 win.

Mya Archibald and Isabel Goncalves each scored twice for the Dragons.

Ellie Lancaster had the shutout.

The boys baseball team also punched their ticket to the baseball provincials this coming weekend with a win.

No details were available as of midnight Oct. 13.