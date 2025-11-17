Elmsdale business accepting female hygiene products for local food bank

Strides Spa & Wellness is accepting donations of unopened female hygiene products for Caring & Sharing. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: An Elmsdale business is pitching in to help the Caring & Sharing Angel tree with their stock of female hygiene products.

Strides Spa & Wellness in Elmsdale is encouraging clients and other residents int he community to donate a full unopened package of feminine hygiene products.

By doing so they will receive a Free Aveda Hand Relief creme for every unit.

ADVERTISEMENT:

These donations are in support of our local Caring and Sharing Food Bank.

“This was a huge hit last year, let’s try to make it even bigger this year,” said Strides owner Leslie Wilber-Campbell.

“Thank you East Hants.”

She added one does not need to have an appointment booked to donate.