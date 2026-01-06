Enfield’s Miller announces retirement from hockey following injury

Enfield's Shaun Miller in action with the Romford Raiders. (Submitted/Maritime Hockey)

ENFIELD: A hockey player from Enfield is hanging up the skates.

Shaun Miller has announced his retirement from hockey following an undisclosed season-ending injury with the Romford Raiders of the NIHL.

Miller was having an offensively explosive season with the Raiders, his second season with the quad, scoring 17 goals and 37 points in 21 games played with 38 penalty minutes.

Last year with the Raiders, he tallied 42 goals and 96 points in 46 games played. He compiled 90 penalty minutes.

Miller began playing locally with the Newbridge Major Bantam Senators (now the Rangers hockey team) in 2012-2013 when he recorded three goals and 11 points in 31 games played.

He was the team captain in 2013-2014, before moving on to the Cole Harbour Wolfpack.

ADVERTISEMENT:

With the Wolfpack he recorded four goals and 16 points in 22 games in 2014-2015.

That led the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to draft Miller in the QMJHL draft.

The 2015-2016 season saw Miller rack up 14 goals and 37 points in 24 games, while also seeing time with the Armada where he recorded three goals and 11 points.

He also saw time with the Cape Breton Eagles and Rouyn Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL; then Dalhousie Tigers in AUS hockey before playing1 5 games and recording four helpers with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.

After the stint with the Cyclones, Miller joined the Raiders where he has played the last two seasons.