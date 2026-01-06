The Laker News

U18 women’s world hockey teams to play pre-tournament games in HRM

ByPat Healey

Jan 6, 2026 #2026 U18 Women's World Hockey Championship, #Czechia, #Finland, #Hockey N.S., #IIHF, #Jaylee MacKinnon, #Kendall Doiron, #Membertou, #Sydney, #Team Canada, #U.S.
Two Nova Scotians Jaylee MacKinnon and Kendall Doiron will don Team Canada colours at the U18 Women's World Hockey Championships beginning this weekend in Sydney-Membertou. (Hockey NS photo)

DARTMOUTH/HALIFAX: Hockey fans in Halifax will get a state of the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship as Canada and U.S. are set to play in separate pre-tournament games on Wednesday.

The games will be played before the four squads, which also include Finland and Czechia, head to Membertou and Sydney, the host for the world tournament.

The national championship will run Jan. 10-18 at Membertou Sports & Wellness Centre and then the playoff games will move to Centre 200, home of the Cape Breton Eagles, in Sydney.

The Americans and Czechia face off at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth at 4:30 p.m., while Canada host Finland at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax at 7 p.m.

Both games are open to the public.

Canada will have Nova Scotians Jaylee MacKinnon and Kendall Doiron in their lineup.

Kendall Doiron. (Hockey Canada photo)
Jaylee MacKinnon. (Hockey Canada photo)

In Sydney, Sweden and Switzerland battled in a pre-tournament game on Tuesday night at Kehoe Forum.

Tickets for the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship games are available through the official website, which can be found at:

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/iihf-u18-women’s-world-hockey-championship-tickets/artist/2191137 .

HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets

The official website to stay updated with game recaps and scores can be found at:

https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/team-canada/women/under-18/2025-26/world-championship/stats/schedule?tournament=true

