PHOTOS: U.S. doubles Czechia in final U18 Women’s Worlds tuneup in Dartmouth

The American player fanned on the shot to the open net behind the Czechia goalie. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: The final pre-tournament and practices have been complete for the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championships. Now it’s go time.

The U.S. and Czechia played the two teams final exhibition games before the two headed to Sydney-Membertou for the tournament, which runs Jan. 10-18, on Wednesday at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

The game was played before a small crowd at the rink. U.S. won 4-2 after holding a 3-0 lead through two periods.

That small crowd allowed girls hockey players from Woodlawn High to chat with Czechia team officials during an intermission and to watch the high energy, fast skating game between the two clubs. Woodlawn had just played Lockview High in Arena A.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The puck goes just wide of the Czechia goal. (Healey photo)

No. 6 comes racing in for the puck. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

No. 26 of the U.S. skates along the boards away from a Czechia player with the puck. (Healey photo)

Two US players play pass the puck back and forth in front of the Czechia net. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Battle on the boards. (Healey photo)

U.S. celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The puck is dropped in a faceoff. (Healey photo)