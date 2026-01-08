PHOTOS: U16 Basin Armada in action at East Coast IceJam

A Moncton player goes through the crease as the puck lays between his skate and that of the goalie pads of the goalie for the Armada. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Alex Mazzerolle scored the winner as the Moncton Thunderbirds edged the Basin Armada 3-2 on Thursday morning.

The U16 game was played as part of the Cleve’s Source for Sports East Coast Ice Jam.

It was held at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Rylan Cousins and Elyott Blais each had a tally apiece also for the winners.

Blake Gallant earned the goaltending win, turning away 34 of 36 pucks.

For the Armada, Seth O’Leary and Cooper Makinen each had a goal.

Assists went to O’Leary; Luke Maidment; and Devin Debaie.

Austin Pickrem suffered the loss between the pipes, stopping 27 of 30 shots directed at him.

Here are some game action photos we took:

Luke Maidment of the Armada carries the puck. (Healey photo)

The Moncton goalie jumps on the puck to get a whistle. (Healey photo)

No. 21 of the Armada comes down the wing to get a scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

An Armada tries to keep the puck moving with one hand on the stick while the Moncton player holds the other one. (Healey photo)