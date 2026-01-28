The Laker News

From the Cruiser – Jan. 20, 2026

ByPat Healey

#East Hants, #From the Cruiser, #mvcs, #police, #RCMP, #shoplifting, #speeding, #traffic
RCMP's From the Cruiser.

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 72 calls for service.

The following is highlighted calls and information from the Jan. 13-20 period as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP

MVCS

East Hants RCMP attended to 15 collisions during the seven-day period.

Residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.



Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

It is in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.   

 Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 20251903778.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued five Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

That included tickets for speeding, fail to obey traffic sign or signal, and fail to have vehicle inspected.

Drivers are reminded that all vehicle paperwork is required to be up to date or they could be subject to fines, and have their vehicle towed.



East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is David Foote who is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to Assault, Mischief, and Sexual Assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



