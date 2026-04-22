The Laker News

East Hants

From the Cruiser – weekending April 14

ByPat Healey

Apr 22, 2026 #assault, #distracted driving, #East Hants, #From the Cruiser, #mvcs, #RCMP, #speeding
RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (up to April 14), East Hants RCMP officers responded to 125 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by A/Sgt. Chatele Eagan.

MVC’S

Police were kept busy with traffic related incidents this week.

They attended to nine motor vehicle collision across the municipality.

RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

 Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 2026446881

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 10 Summary Offence Tickets and 16 warnings during this period.

These included tickets for speeding, and operating a motor vehicle without registration, and illegal tint on windows.  

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to posted speed limits and drive for the conditions.

Raelynn Prest. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Raelynn Prest.

Prest is wanted for Theft Under $5000 and Flight From Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Featured

Earth Day marked in Carroll’s Corner with playground sign unveiling

Apr 22, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Sports

Rushton proud to represent Nova Scotia at Lacrosse nationals in Halifax

Apr 22, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Two arrested at Hwy 102 Milford stop for sex trafficking and financial crimes

Apr 22, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Earth Day marked in Carroll’s Corner with playground sign unveiling

April 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Waverley man charged with impaired driving after Waverley Road MVC

April 22, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

From the Cruiser – weekending April 14

April 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Big day at ITF Maritime championships for Fall River Taekwon-Do athletes

April 22, 2026 Pat Healey