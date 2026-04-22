From the Cruiser – weekending April 14

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week (up to April 14), East Hants RCMP officers responded to 125 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by A/Sgt. Chatele Eagan.

MVC’S

Police were kept busy with traffic related incidents this week.

They attended to nine motor vehicle collision across the municipality.

RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 2026446881

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 10 Summary Offence Tickets and 16 warnings during this period.

These included tickets for speeding, and operating a motor vehicle without registration, and illegal tint on windows.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to posted speed limits and drive for the conditions.

Raelynn Prest. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Raelynn Prest.

Prest is wanted for Theft Under $5000 and Flight From Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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