Jr B Pens pick up pair of weekend NSJHL victories

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins have added two more wins to their season total.

The victories came Friday against the Capstone Colts in Lantz and then on Saturday night on the road in Brookfield against the Elks.

Against the Colts, East Hants had a full team effort as six different goalscorers found the back of the net in the 6-4 win, while in Brookfield the Pens scored six straight after surrendering the game’s first goal en route to the 6-2 win.

In Lantz at the Keith Miller Arena in theConnor Stewart, East Hants Sportsplex, Connor Stewart; Chris Caissie; Logan Durno; Jayson Hanson; Aiden Nicholson; and Nik Xidos each scored one goal apiece.

Assists went to Nicholson with a pair.

Single helpers came from Stewart; Hanson; Caissie; Duron; Bryce Stewart; Jacob Sanford; and Nick Morin.

Chase Crowell earned the goaltending victory in net stopping 40 of 44 pucks sent his way.

In Brookfield on Saturday night, Finley Diab; Connor Stewart; Alex Field; Logan Durno; Jayson Hanson; and Noah Comeau turned the red light on at Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex.

Assists went to Nik Xidos with three and Chris Caissie with a pair.

Single helpers were credited to Diab; Comeau; Field; Durno; Bryce Stewart and Hayden Tamm.

Fintan Boudreau picked up the win between the pipes, stopping 29 of 31 shots he faced.

East Hants is back in action on Jan. 23 when they head to Windsor for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop with the Oxen before visiting Antigonish on Saturday night in a 7 p.m. game.