FLORIDA: A Fletchers Lake soccer sniper keyed her team’s big win to start a weekend of NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer action south of the border.

Syd Kennedy, a Lockview High alum, scored what turned out to be the game winning goal in the 81st minute of play against USF for the 2-1 victory.

It was Kennedy’s first goal of the young campaign.

Julianne Leskauskas found a wide-open Kennedy to her left side and fed her the ball.

Kennedy then made a couple of dipsy doodles before wiring the ball past the USF keeper for the tally.

Sydney Kennedy in an earlier game. (Gators soccer/fb)

In four games this year, The speedy like a fox forward has two shot attempts and one shot on goal in 245 minutes through four games for the Gators.

Leskauskas had the opening goal for Florida.

The Gators are now 2-3 on the young season.

Kennedy and Florida hosts no. 10 Florida State, another one of their rivals, on Sept. 4.