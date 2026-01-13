The Laker News

Sports

Offence explodes in Jr B Pens victory over Elks

ByPat Healey

Finn Morris of the Jr Pens brings the puck to the Blazers end along the boards. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Nine goals over the final 40 minutes powered the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins over rival Brookfield Elks 11-1.

The NSJHL game was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportspelx in Lantz on Jan. 9.

Nick Morin, Noah Stokes, and Connor Stewart each scored twice to lead the Pens to victory.

Single markers came off the sticks of Nik Xidos; Jayson Hanson; Finley Diab; Chris Caissie; and Finn Morris.

Assists went to Xidos and Noah Comeau with three each, while Stewart, Caissie, Braedy Kirton, and Aiden Nicholson each had two helpers apiece.

Credited with single assists were Morris, Morin, Hayden Tamm, and Thomas Panopalis.

Fintan Boudreau stopped 13 of 14 pucks sent his way.

East Hants fired 47 shots at the Brookfield net.

The Pens got some added firepower this week when the team announced Tamm and Logan Durno returned after having commitments with their studies at Dalhousie University for the first half of the season.

East Hats is next in action Friday Jan. 16 against the Colts. Puck drop in Lantz is at 7:30 p.m.

