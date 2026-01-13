Quarterfinals set at 2026 U18 Women’s World Hockey Championships

The three flag bearers from the Cape Breton Blizzard female hockey program are on the ice as Czechia and Slovakia prepare to hit the ice for a Tuesday morning game at Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre. (Healey photo)

SYDNEY/MEMBERTOU: The knockout stage is set at the 2026 IIHF U18 Women’s World Hockey Championships.

With the preliminary action at Membertou Sports & Wellness Centre all complete, the focus shifts to the playoff round at Centre 200 in Sydney, home of the QMJHL’s Cape Breton Eagles.

The playoff round begins with the quarterfinals where you win and you move on; lose and your 2026 tournament is done.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The schedule is set for the game action that will take place. It looks like this:

Slovakia vs. Sweden 10 a.m. AT

Switzerland vs. Czechia 1:30 p.m. AT

Hungary vs. United States 5 p.m. AT (TSN 1)

Finland vs. Canada 8:30 p.m. AT (TSN 1)

TSN 1 is set to broadcast the 5 pm and 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal games.

Semifinal play is Saturday Jan. 17 with the medal games for bronze and gold set for Sunday Jan. 18.

Tickets at: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/iihf-u18-womens-world-hockey-championship-tickets/artist/2191137